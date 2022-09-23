Honduras - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, COPECO, Red Cross Honduras) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

-
Honduras is affected by recent heavy rainfall leading to floods, landslides and floods.
In the Sula Valley (previously affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020), floods led to more than 3,300 people affected, 1,500 people sheltered and an undetermined number of self-sheltered people in the streets.
Damage to the road infrastructure left several communities incommunicado, including the municipalities of Trojes and Danlí - this exacerbates the vulnerability of irregular migrants in this border crossing with Nicaragua.
In Tegucigalpa, over 2,000 people were evacuated and the mandatory evacuation zone could expand if the rains continue. No loss of life was yet reported - evacuations were timely.
The Humanitarian Country Team is evaluating the situation and the response in complementarity to the response actions promoted by National Risk Management System.
DG ECHO staff is in Honduras following closely the situation with partners.