Honduras

Honduras - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, COPECO, Red Cross Honduras) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

  • Honduras is affected by recent heavy rainfall leading to floods, landslides and floods.

  • In the Sula Valley (previously affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020), floods led to more than 3,300 people affected, 1,500 people sheltered and an undetermined number of self-sheltered people in the streets.

  • Damage to the road infrastructure left several communities incommunicado, including the municipalities of Trojes and Danlí - this exacerbates the vulnerability of irregular migrants in this border crossing with Nicaragua.

  • In Tegucigalpa, over 2,000 people were evacuated and the mandatory evacuation zone could expand if the rains continue. No loss of life was yet reported - evacuations were timely.

  • The Humanitarian Country Team is evaluating the situation and the response in complementarity to the response actions promoted by National Risk Management System.

  • DG ECHO staff is in Honduras following closely the situation with partners.

