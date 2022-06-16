Honduras - Floods and landslides (COPECO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

Since the end of May, heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Honduras, leading to floods, river overflow, and landslides, and resulting in fatalities and damage.

According to media reports citing national authorities, at least seven individuals have died. Around 3,300 people have been affected due to floods and landslides, while more than 1,100 persons have been evacuated.

In addition, rainfall has caused damage to about 500 houses, 13 educational centres, and agricultural crops.