Honduras: Flooding associated to tropical storms - Early Action Protocol Notification (7 October 2022) (EAP2022HN01)

EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL ACTIVATION

The Honduran Red Cross has activated its Early Action Protocol for Tropical Storm flooding. On 7 October 2022, the activation was reached when the forecast indicated that the impact of Tropical Storm Julia was expected, COPECO, reported that Tropical Storm Julia, was located near the northern coast of Colombia about 1,000 kilometres east of the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua and was moving with a speed of 30 km/h towards Central America. Julia was forecasted to become a hurricane on Saturday 8 October and enter the Nicaraguan territory on Sunday morning. Cloud bands from this cyclone are forecasted to produce rainfall in the Department of Gracias a Dios from early Sunday morning, with an expected cumulative 4-day rainfall impact of 100mm to 300mm.

Activation Overview

June 2022: EAP approval

7 October 2022: Threshold has been reached

5 days: Delivery time

Early Action Overview

The Honduran Red Cross will target 2,700 households. 700 families will be targeted with CVA in the communities of Bordos de limones, El Planchon de Lupo viejo, Cruz de valencia, Metálica/ 7 de enero and 2,000 families will be targeted with household water treatment KITs in Urraco Pueblo. Honduran Red Cross will provide:

• Delivery of 700 unconditional cash transfers to affected families.

• Pre-positioning of four 5,000-litre water storage tanks.

• Delivery of 2,000 household water treatment kits.