Honduras: Fire DREF Final Report N° MDRHN015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Guanaja is part of the Islas de la Bahía department, the farthest island from the mainland. Covering a total of 55.4 km, it is home to approximately 5,300 people, most of whom (63 per cent) live in Cayo Bonacca, where most economic activities are conducted (town hall, markets, banks, etc.)

On the night of 2 October 2021, a large-scale fire consumed all 215 homes in Cayo Bonacca. Considering the event's dire nature, the HRC team was deployed to provide humanitarian actions in conjunction with other organizations, perform a damage assessment, and register the affected families.

On 3 November 2021, the DREF operation technical team (coordinator, technician and administrative assistant) travelled to Guanaja to hold working meetings with municipal authorities and other organizations, aiding affected families to organize joint actions and thus avoid duplicating efforts. The team visited ground zero to see the magnitude of the damage caused by the fire and to hear what the families who were tearing down and cleaning what remained of their homes had to say. People expressed feelings of sadness, insecurity, stress and frustration because of the losses suffered, but mostly helplessness because of the disastrous circumstances they were experiencing after so many years of work and effort to build their homes. Families expressed their pain for having lost their homes for the second and third time because of previous fires.

Most affected families are still waiting for the government to rebuild their homes; however, families with the financial resources to do so are already rebuilding. Some have received support in the form of building materials (wood, blocks and cement) from the mayor's office and the private sector. Several organizations, such as Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and CASM Menonita, provided cash assistance to affected families. The Honduran Private Sector Council (COHEP) provided food kits and hygiene kits and delivered industrial stoves, refrigerators and tools to merchants who lost their businesses to reactivate some livelihoods.

Guanaja's affected population expressed feeling very pleased with the aid that has arrived, stating that they have not felt alone during or after the tragedy They hope that their homes can be rebuilt to achieve a new normal and once again feel safe and comfortable. After the situation evolved, families wanted to return to their homes, as they currently live in temporary housing that does not meet minimum standards or with friends or relatives. Some of these homes lack electricity and running water. The Municipality has set up community taps from which people can obtain drinking water and bring it home in small containers. To make up for the lack of electricity, they use kerosene gas lamps to light their homes at night and use butane gas stoves for cooking.

Honduras Strategic Investment (INVEST-H, in Spanish) personnel have finished clearing the fire site, tearing down and removing debris, and levelling land in preparation for the new houses to be built. In the meantime, this site is currently being used by children and young people as a soccer field. Families are waiting for a positive response from the new government regarding the reconstruction.