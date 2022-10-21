Honduras External Update - September 2022

Highlights

On September 20, 2022, due to the high flows and possible new floods of the Ulúa and Chamelecón rivers, the Standing Committee on Contingencies (COPECO) of Honduras raised a Yellow and Red Alert to several parts of the country. Because of the recent frequent rains, there have been landslides, road collapses and floodings across the country. In accordance with an Inter-cluster Contingency plan for the rainy season, UNHCR donated to the Municipality of Tegucigalpa shelter kits that will benefit over 200 persons hosted in solidary and temporary shelters. In Ocotepeque, UNHCR met with COPECO to discuss the intensive rainy season crisis and with support of World Vision has delivered 100 shelter kits.

To kick off the National Coordination Groups of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (MIRPS, in the Spanish acronym) in Honduras, on 29 September the government of the country held its first MIRPS related donor event with G-16 members. It aimed at forging synergies with the international community in advancing its national plan and explore potential areas for collaboration.

This event facilitated a space for the presentation of the support requirements identified by the Government of Honduras for the implementation of the MIRPS National Plan, explore opportunities for joint work, engage with key actors to assess, and explore opportunities and operational priorities for MIRPS.