Honduras External Update - August 2022

Key Figures

12,058 Honduran Children returned so far in 2022. With the support of UNHCR, DINAF is providing children with psychosocial support.

742 asylum-seekers, returnees, IDPs as well as Hondurans assisted with cash and vouchers by UNHCR in August 2022.

Every 20 hours Honduran women are in risk of displacement according to the Honduras National Human Rights Commissioner (CONADEH), mainly by gender-based violence.

334 Returnees with protection needs were attended by UNHCR at Centres for Returned Migrants in San Pedro Sula and Omoa in August 2022.

22,261 Persons in mixed movements of more than 50 different nationali-ties entered Honduras through irregular points in the south-ern-east border in August 2022, according to the INM.

101 New asylum applications were filled in Honduras so far in 2022, an increase of 50% in comparison with the same period in 2021, according to the INM, 83% of the requests are from Nicaraguans.

CONTEXT

IDPS | Several extortion incidents have been reported by bus drivers in Honduras during August. Extortion is one of the main causes of internal displacement in Honduras, according to the National Human Rights Commissioner (CONADEH). In addition, more than a hundred people from seven ethnic groups of Honduras were displaced or are at risk of forced displacement in the country, according to complaints received by National Human Rights Commissioner between 2016 and June 2022. Mass migratory movements of ethnic groups from Honduras have been observed in August, with some 70 Miskitos in transit in Mexico and larger groups expected to leave La Mosquitia region.

MIXED MOVEMENTS | Legislative Agreement No. 42-2022 came into force on August 4, lifting payment of fines for irregular entry but still requiring biometric registration at the offices of the National Migration Institute (INM). INM reported that since the application of the migratory amnesty, a high flow of persons in transit through the country has been registered.

RETURNEES | Some 7,008 Hondurans were returned in August 2022, a 54% increase in relation to the same period in 2021.

ASYLUM-SEEKERS | 25% of all asylum applications received in Mexico by July 2022 were from Honduran nationals, being the top nationality to request asylum in Mexico so far this year. 54% of Honduran nationals want to leave the country because of violence, lack of access to education, the lack of livelihoods options, and other reasons.

HIGHLIGHT

An advocacy forum led by UNHCR in the Department of Ocotepeque was held with 100 persons including Congress, government, local media, citizen transparency commissions, and other institutions to sensitize them on the importance of approving the Law for the Prevention, Assistance and Protection of Internally Displaced Persons. This event was held one week after Congress reopened discussions of the draft Bill, as part of UNHCR' advocacy strategy for its approval.