Honduras External Update 8 - March to May 2022

Key Figures

COVID-19

The Government reported 425,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,899 deaths by 31 May (458 in 2022). According to authorities, 5,194,420 people received the second dose against COVID-19 by 23 May, and 2,593,119 received the third dose.

Since March UNHCR Field Unit in Choluteca distributed 7,948 kits and hygiene items benefiting 4,898 men, women, and children in five municipalities. With World Vision, UNHCR distributed more than 2,057 kits to three informal reception centres in Danlí and Trojes.

21 per cent of funding needs received by 31 May 2022. UNHCR is appealing for USD 28.6 million to support vulnerable people in need of protection in Honduras.