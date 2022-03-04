Honduras External Update 7 - February 2022

Key Figures

UNHCR, the Municipality of San Pedro Sula and partner Children International inaugurated a community infrastructure in Rivera Hernández. UNHCR is involved in the refurbishment of 13 social public infrastructures that will benefit some 200,000 persons.

COVID-19

411,212 confirmed cases10,720 deaths by 23 February 202210,960,328 people vaccinated (4,459,176 received second dose)

10 per cent of funding needs received by 1 March 2022. UNHCR is appealing for USD 28.6 million to support people in need of protection in Honduras.