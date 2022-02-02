Honduras
Honduras External Update - 6 January 2022
Attachments
Key Figures
San Pedro Sula adopted the Art & Culture for Social Inclusion Policy, as part of its comprehensive municipal response for IDPs protection. UNHCR provided technical assistance to 87 stakeholders.
8 per cent of funding needs received by 25 January 2022. UNHCR is appealing for USD 28.6millionto support vulnerable people in need of protection in Honduras.
Highlights
On 27 January Xiomara Castro sworn as Honduras' first female president. Castro promised to tackle corruption, inequality, and poverty as main causes of mass migration and announced the installation of a Commission to Combat Corruption with the support of the United Nations.
Some 80 international delegations attended Castro’s swearing-in ceremony, among them US Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris met with Castro to discuss “deepening cooperation across a broad range of issues, including addressing the root causes of migration, combatting corruption, and expanding economic opportunity.”
UNHCR condemned the murder on 10 January of trans woman activist and human rights defender Thalía Rodríguez outside her home in Tegucigalpa. Rodríguez dedicated more than 20 years to the defense of human rights and was a petitioner before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in the case of Leonela Zelaya, another trans woman murdered in Honduras in 2004. From 2009 to the present, 402 LGBTIQ+ people have been murdered in Honduras, according to the [TMIS observatory of Red Lésbica Cattrachas(https://www.cattrachas.org/sistemas).