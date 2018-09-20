Honduras: Civil Unrest Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRHN012 Final Report

Description of the crisis

On 26 November 2017, general elections were held in the country to elect the president, members of congress and mayors; these elections were considered historic because the president of the republic was running for re-election, and it was the first time in the electoral and democratic history of the country that opposing political parties formed an electoral alliance.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) tallied the votes; however, the two leading candidates each proclaimed themselves the election’s winner prior to the issuance of the first official report, which generated uncertainty among the population regarding the electoral process due to the time that it took to tally the votes and the varying results. Because of the lack of connectivity in some parts of the country and malfunctions in the technical systems needed to tally the result, the first report on the election was not delivered until the morning of 27 November, giving a 5 per cent advantage to one of the candidates after tabulating 57 per cent of the votes.

From the end of November 2017 to February 2018, the opposition party set up road blocks and led protests demanding a transparent tallying of votes.

These protests turned violent at times, resulting in deaths and injuries, and they disrupted public transportation, preventing people from reaching their workplaces.