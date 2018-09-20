20 Sep 2018

Honduras: Civil Unrest Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRHN012 Final Report

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (497.17 KB)

Description of the crisis

On 26 November 2017, general elections were held in the country to elect the president, members of congress and mayors; these elections were considered historic because the president of the republic was running for re-election, and it was the first time in the electoral and democratic history of the country that opposing political parties formed an electoral alliance.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) tallied the votes; however, the two leading candidates each proclaimed themselves the election’s winner prior to the issuance of the first official report, which generated uncertainty among the population regarding the electoral process due to the time that it took to tally the votes and the varying results. Because of the lack of connectivity in some parts of the country and malfunctions in the technical systems needed to tally the result, the first report on the election was not delivered until the morning of 27 November, giving a 5 per cent advantage to one of the candidates after tabulating 57 per cent of the votes.

From the end of November 2017 to February 2018, the opposition party set up road blocks and led protests demanding a transparent tallying of votes.

These protests turned violent at times, resulting in deaths and injuries, and they disrupted public transportation, preventing people from reaching their workplaces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.