Honduras: Central America & Mexico Migration Crisis - Emergency Appeal No. MDR43008 - Country Operational Strategy

Honduras funding requirement: 3 million CHF

IFRC Secretariat funding requirement: 18 million CHF

Federation-wide funding requirement: 28 million CHF

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Honduras is a country of origin, transit and return for migrants. Several factors cause this, including violence by criminal gangs, unemployment, a rise in the cost of living, unfulfilled sectoral promises, demonstrations and other factors. Approximately 300 people leave the country regularly or irregularly each day through the border with Guatemala and already this year three caravans have left, in January, May and July.

Returning Honduran migrants also continue to enter the country by air and land through Centres for Care for the Returned Migrant (CAMR by the Spanish acronym) in the municipalities of Omoa, La Lima and San Pedro Sula, all in the department of Cortés. To date the Honduran Consular and Migratory Observatory (CONMIGHO) says that during the first five months of 2022, 37,034 people returned, compared to 23,454 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 57.9 per cent. And according to the IFRC regional office in Panama, from January to June of this year a total of 48,430 migrants were registered, entering that country irregularly through the border with Colombia at the Darién gap, 74 per cent men and 26 per cent women. Eighty-five per cent of these were adults and 15 per cent minors.

This crisis is likely to continue, and the humanitarian needs of migrants will become an issue. Among the people registered in Panama are nationals from countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. They have begun their transit through the Central America region, and according to information provided by some migrants in transit through Honduras, a large number of migrants from the “southern cone”, or the southern tip of South America, are also expected. According to the Honduran National Migration Institute, 56,777 migrants have also entered through the country’s south-eastern region so far this year, which means that they have joined this migratory flow passing through the Darién, and they may be of Cuban and Nicaraguan origin.

According to national legislation, every migrant and Honduras national who enters the country irregularly must pay a fine and must regularise their transit or entry. For the irregular migrant population, the State considers this payment a way to finance the improvement of security during transit through the national territory. For people who enter through the department of El Paraíso, this procedure can be done through the National Migration Institute in Danlí and Trojes.

This year, mixed migratory flows through Trojes have increased significantly, at an approximate daily count of 556 people in the months of April and May 2022, with an average daily increase of 631 people in the month of June.

Severity of humanitarian conditions

According to data provided by the National Institute of Migration (INM by its Spanish abbreviation) , from January to July 2022, a total of 56,777 people were registered irregularly entering Honduras through Danlí (28,608), Choluteca (12,365), Trojes (14,820), Tegucigalpa (827) and San Pedro Sula (157). Of this population, 54.84 per cent were men, 29.32 per cent women, 8.52 per cent boys and 7.31 per cent girls. In addition, migrants from Cuba,

Venezuela, Ecuador, Haiti, Brazil, Senegal, Angola, Colombia, Ghana, Brazil, Nicaragua and others entered.

Since the end of 2021, entry points into the country have also increased from just those at Guasaule, La Fraternidad, Agua Caliente and El Poy, to new points located in the department of El Paraíso, including places called in English “The Hands” and “The Opening”, and at Trojes. And although the department of Choluteca has a constant flow of migrants, numbers are still higher at the Trojes border (43,428 people). The "blind spots", or irregular sites, continue to be crossings both on the northern border with Guatemala and on the southern border with Nicaragua.]

According to ICRC, migration has many causes and is a dynamic phenomenon. In Mexico and Central America, three main factors feed it: the generalised violence suffered by people in their communities; the socioeconomic impact of COVID and natural disasters; and the need for family reunification. The migrants need access to safe water, protection, inclusion, health services, psychosocial support, accommodation, food and support in their livelihoods.

The impact of migration is significant too in the host communities in Honduras, in both Trojes and in other municipalities, such as Choluteca, Tegucigalpa, San Pedro Sula and Ocotepeque, the latter being the main exit point. Thus, this emergency appeal covers the care needs of both migrants and of the populations in these communities, including different ways to provide support and ensure their livelihoods, with protection services, MHPSS and others.