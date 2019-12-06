06 Dec 2019

Honduras: Acute Food Insecurity Situation November 2019 - February 2020 and Projection for March - June 2020

From November 2019 to February 2020, about 962,000 people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or in more severe Phases and therefore require urgent action. This figure will likely increase to 1.22 million between March and June 2020.

Until February 2020, the departments classified in IPC Phase 3 are El Paraíso, Francisco Morazán (except central district), Intibucá, La Paz, Copán, Choluteca and Valle. In the projection period, the departments of Comayagua, Lempira, Ocotepeque and Santa Bárbara have also been classified in IPC Phase 3. The population most affected consists mainly of subsistence farmers who have lost more than 50% of their basic grains and who are forced to use Crisis and Emergency coping strategies to bridge their food gaps, such as migration. In this group, food expenditures may represent more than 75% of total expenditures.

