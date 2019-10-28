28 Oct 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Honduras 28-October-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 28 Oct 2019
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Maize production in 2019 anticipated at below‑average level due to prolonged dry spells that affected main season crops

Cereal imports forecast to increase and reach high levels in 2019/20 marketing year

Prices of white maize below their year‑earlier levels

Maize production in 2019 anticipated at below‑average level due to prolonged dry spells that affected main season crops

Harvesting of the 2019 main season maize crop was completed in September and production is officially estimated at a below‑average level due to prolonged dry weather conditions in the June‑August period (see ASI map). In comparison to the long‑term average (1989‑2018), the rainfall amounts during this period were more than 25 percent lower than the average in several maize producing departments. According to the Dirección de Ciencia y Tecnología Agropecuaria (DICTA), the crops in Francisco Morazán, Olancho and El Paraíso departments were severely affected by rainfall deficits, even those under irrigation. A large number of livestock died due to forage and water deficits in Olancho Department.

In order to minimize the impact of dryness on the livelihoods of the affected households, the Government is distributing fertilizers and seeds of maize, beans or rice for the ongoing “postrera” season. As part of a short‑term response plan, the Government envisions to build rainwater harvesting systems and wells to facilitate imports to meet the domestic demand and to increase financing for irrigation systems.

Rainfall amounts increased since mid‑September, reducing soil moisture deficits and easing planting operations of the 2019 minor season maize crop, to be harvested in December. Given the low probability of occurrence of an El Niño phenomenon during the last quarter of 2019, production of the minor maize crop is likely to be at average level. Overall, the aggregate maize crop in 2019 is anticipated at a below‑average level of 470 000 tonnes, due to the low outputs gathered in the main season harvest, which accounts for about 80 percent of the annual production.

