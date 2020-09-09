GIEWS Country Brief: Honduras 09-September-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Output of 2020 main season maize crop anticipated at above-average level

Cereal import requirements forecast at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

Prices of red beans declined significantly in August to pre-pandemic levels

About 1.65 million people estimated severely food insecure in June-August period

Output of 2020 main season maize crop anticipated at above-average level

Harvesting of the 2020 main season maize crop, which accounts for about 70 percent of the annual production, is ongoing.

Production is anticipated to recover from last year's drought-reduced volume and reach an above-average level due to good weather conditions. Favourable rains since the beginning of the season instigated farmers to increase the area planted and improved yields. A localized outbreak of Central American locusts, reported in mid-July in the easternsouthern areas, was effectively controlled by the local authorities, with negligible damage to crops.

Planting of the 2020 minor season maize crop started in September amid overall adequate soil moisture levels. Weather forecasts indicate a high likelihood of average precipitation amounts between September and October in the main producing eastern region, favouring crop development. The Government is distributing vouchers worth HNL 150 million (equivalent to USD 6 million) to 150 000 farmers to be used for the purchase of agricultural inputs for the main season beans, minor maize and rice crops.