Fragile Context Programme Approach - Honduras Pilot

As part of World Vision’s global strategy, the organisation has made it a priority to deepen the commitment to reach the most vulnerable children and families living in the world’s most difficult and dangerous places.

The Fragile Context Programme Approach (FCPA) is World Vision’s innovative approach to allow those children, families and communities not only to survive, but also to adapt and recover, and ultimately to thrive and build a future. In June of 2019, a pilot FCPA initiative was undertaken in six urban communities of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. This paper showcases the outcomes to date of programming differently through the FCPA in San Pedro Sula.