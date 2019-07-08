Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) for Resilient Communities in Latin America & the Caribbean June 2019

What is FFA?

The most food insecure people often live in degraded landscapes prone to recurrent natural shocks.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) is one of WFP’s initiatives aimed at addressing the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, voucher or food transfers and improving their long-term food security and resilience.

The concept is simple: women and men receive cash or food-based transfers to address their immediate food needs, while they build or boost assets that will improve their livelihoods by creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impact of shocks, increasing food productivity, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

Gender is central to the purpose, delivery and results of FFA programming, and has the potential to promote shared power, control of resources, and decision-making between women and men. FFA as part of the regional resilience focus is linked with social protection programmes, disaster risk reduction and nutrition.

FFA Types of Activities

Development and management of natural resources;

Restoration and diversification of agricultural, pastoral, and fisheries potential;

Community access to markets, social services, and infrastructure (schools, granaries, etc.);

Capacity strengthening related to the creation, management, and maintenance of assets by communities and the government;

Asset Impact Monitoring System (AIMS) project for Central America’s Dry Corridor: Using satellite imagery and landscape monitoring techniques to monitor the positive changes from FFA activities.

Using participatory needs and context analysis, WFP aims to integrate various types of FFA activities identified with communities and aligned with the government and partners’ interventions, fortifying each other’s impact.

2018 achievements in the region

In 2018, more than 230,000 people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 7 countries. Key 2018 achievements include: