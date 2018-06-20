20 Jun 2018

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) for Resilient Communities in Latin America & the Caribbean June 2018

from World Food Programme
What is FFA?

The most food-insecure people often live in degraded landscapes prone to recurrent natural shocks.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) is one of the WFP’s flagship initiatives aimed at addressing the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, voucher or food transfers and improving their long-term food security and resilience.

The concept is simple: women and men receive cash or food-based transfers to address their immediate food needs, while they build or boost assets that will improve their livelihoods by creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impact of shocks, increasing food productivity, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

Gender is central to the purpose, delivery and results of FFA programming, and has the potential to promote shared power, control of resources, and decision-making between women and men. FFA as part of the regional resilience focus is linked with social protection programmes, disaster risk reduction and nutrition.

FFA Types of Activities

  • Development and management of natural resources;

  • Restoration and diversification of agricultural, pastoral, and fisheries potential;

  • Community access to markets, social services, and infrastructure (schools, granaries, etc.);

  • Capacity strengthening related to the creation, management, and maintenance of assets by communities and the government.

Using participatory needs and context analysis, WFP aims to integrate various types of FFA activities identified with communities and aligned with the government and partners’ interventions, fortifying each other’s impact.

2017 achievements in the region

In 2017, more than 350,000 people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 5 countries.

Key 2017 achievements include:

  • 12,000 women and men took part in trainings on environmental protection and livelihoods.

  • 11,000 hectares of land rehabilitated

  • 3,000 water ponds, shallow w ells, and fish ponds built

  • 500 kilometers of feeder roads constructed or repaired.

