Final Evaluation - Central America: Dengue Outbreak Emergency Appeal (MDR42005)

Executive Summary

Context

In September 2019, the IFRC (International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies) issued an Emergency Appeal for 2.9 million Swiss francs to assist 550,000 people in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica and support to the respective National Societies in the response to the Dengue outbreak for a period of 12 months, focusing on the following intervention areas: Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion; National Society Capacity Building; and Ensure Effective International Disaster Management.

An emergency alert due to COVID-19 was issued worldwide as of February 2020. This illness reached the Central American region, spreading and causing deaths in each of the countries targeted by the Central America Dengue Emergency Appeal. This situation, resulting in overflowing hospitals and community health centres, not only required a health care response by governments but also that individuals comply with measures restricting movement in the territory and that in most cases brought productive and commercial activity to a halt. The situation made it necessary to extend this Appeal's timeframe to March 2021, for a total implementation time of 18 months.

Consultancy Objectives

Overall Objective:

To assess the IFRC's response to the Central America Dengue Emergency Appeal in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica from July 2019, considering criteria such as relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, coverage and sustainability. The result aims to provide valuable information on lessons learned and the approaches implemented in order to strengthen and enable similar future response operations to reach the communities most affected by a disaster and increase their resilience.

Specific Objectives:

The specific objectives of the evaluation exercise are: i) To determine the level of fulfilment of objectives, outcomes and impact achieved. ii) To identify best practices and lessons learned from the intervention iii) To provide recommendations for future interventions