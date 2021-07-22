Executive summary: San Pedro Sula - Honduras urban flood risk (July 2021)

MAIN FINDINGS

In this report, flood adaptation measures were analyzed for the municipality area of San Pedro Sula (in selected districts) based on cost-efficiency criteria for adaptation/risk reduction. A total of 22 measures (12 options of measures distributed in different locations) were successfully assessed using the modelling platform CLIMADA. The main findings are summarized below:

1) The majority of measures assessed are cost-efficient for the selected assets;

2) If implemented, all measures combined would be sufficient to avert the total flood risk in SPS, including the projected effects of climate change(although without considering storm risk);

3) For the timeframe of this study (2017-2042), measures for inundation have a positive impact on asset protection, especially under extreme climate conditions;

4) Small-scale grey measures (e.g. refurbishing collectors) as well as green measures (e.g. ecological restauration) were identified as the most efficient;

5) Climate index-insurance is an effective option that can be quickly implemented, thus serving as a potential complementary measure such as an interim protection while grey measures are to be planned and build;

6) The top three cost-efficient measures are:

a. “Vegetated Swales” b. “Refurbished Collectors” c. “Ecological Restauration” 7) With the top three cost-efficient measures, San Pedro Sula will be able to avoid an estimated USD 50 million in damages and protect around 30 000 people over the next three decades with an investment of under USD 36 million.