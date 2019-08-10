10 Aug 2019

Epidemiological Update - Dengue - 9 August 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 09 Aug 2019
Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 301 of 2019, a total of 2,029,342 cases of dengue (207.9 cases per 100,000 population) have been reported, including 723 deaths. Of the total cases, 846,342 (42%) were laboratory-confirmed and 12,268 (0.6%) were classified as severe dengue. The reported case-fatality rate was 0.04%.

The number of cases reported as of EW 30 (2,029,342) is higher than the annual totals reported during the most recent two years (2017-2018) and, to date, is lower than the annual totals reported during the 2015-2016 epidemic cycle (Figure 1).

In 2019, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua have declared epidemiological alerts at the national level as public health measures for the prevention and control of dengue and other arboviruses. This measure allows for a more rapid response in order to help mitigate the effects of the continued increase in cases, particularly considering the rainy season, which typically lasts until October or November in these countries.

