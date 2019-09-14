Epidemiological Update - Dengue - 13 September 2019

Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 351 of 2019, a total of 2,384,029 cases of dengue (244.1 cases per 100,000 population) have been reported, including 949 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,065,701 (44.7%) were laboratory-confirmed and 17,794 (0.7%) were classified as severe dengue. The reported case-fatality rate was 0.04%.

The number of cases reported in 2019 as of EW 35 (2,384,029) is higher than the annual totals reported in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and the total by the end of the year will likely exceed the total reported in the epidemic year of 2015 (Figure 1). In 2019, the proportion of severe dengue (0.7%) has exceeded that observed in the previous four years.

When comparing the cumulative incidence rates by sub-region in 2019 (as of EW 35) with the previous epidemic period (2015-2016, as of EW 35), with the exception of the Andean and non-Latin Caribbean sub-regions, the incidence rates exceed those during the previous epidemic cycle for the remaining sub-regions (Figure 2).

The four dengue virus serotypes (DENV 1, DENV 2, DENV 3, and DENV 4) are present in the Americas and co-circulation of all four has been detected in Brazil, Guatemala, and Mexico in 2019; in Colombia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Panama, and Venezuela, serotypes DENV 1, DENV 2, and DENV 3 have been co-circulating; and in Paraguay and Peru, DENV 1, DENV 2, and DENV 4 have been co-circulating.

Of the five countries in the Americas with the highest incidence rates (Table 1), four are located in the Central American Isthmus: Belize (387 cases per 100,000 population), El Salvador (258 cases per 100,000 population), Honduras (778 cases per 100,000 population), and Nicaragua (1,504 cases per 100,000 population). The fifth country with highest incidence rate in the Americas is Brazil (939 cases per 100,000 population).