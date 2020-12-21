Emergency Grant Aid in response to Hurricane Disaster in the Central American countries (Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua)

1 . On December 18, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 8.8 million US dollars (approx. 970 million yen) to the Central American countries -Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua- to support the populations affected by the Eta and Iota hurricanes.

2 . The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance such as food, materials for home repair, Non-Food Items, better access to water and improvement of hygiene as well as the assistance for better coordination and management of shelters through the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

3 . Through this assistance, the following contribution is expected in each country.

[Guatemala]

- Provision of food to approx. 7,000 people.

- Provision of family hygiene kits which include soaps, buckets and better access to safe water to approx. 10,000 people.

- Provision of Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as blankets to approx. 1,300 households.

[Honduras]

- Provision of food to approx. 28,000 people.

- Provision of family hygiene kits which include soaps, buckets and better access to safe water to approx.13,000 people.

- Provision of home repair materials to approx. 620 households.

- Provision of NFIs such as clothes to approx. 1,000 households.

- Renovation of 10 shelters and improvement of their access to basic services such as water, electricity, etc.

- Provision of NFIs such as hygiene kits to prevent the transmission of the virus such as COVID-19 and bedding sets to approx.3,000 people.

[Nicaragua]

- Provision of food to approx. 12,000 people.

- Provision of school meals to approx. 44,000 children.

- Provision of agricultural productive assets and inputs which include seeds, fertilizer among others to approx. 1,900 households.

- Provision of family hygiene kits and better access to safe water to approx. 12,000 people.

- Equipment of 25 elementary schools with basic supplies such as furniture and educational materials.

- Provision of NFIs such as basic household items to approx. 1,400 households.

[Reference1] Amount of assistance by countries

Guatemala : 1.1 million USD

Honduras : 4.0 million USD

Nicaragua : 3.7 million USD

[Reference2] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through WFP : 4.4 million USD

Assistance through UNICEF : 2.2 million USD

Assistance through IOM : 1.1 million USD

Assistance through IFRC : 1.1 million USD