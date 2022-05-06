Emergency Declaration: Status Report Nº 2 - Southern Border, Honduras

SITUATION ANALYSIS

The number of irregular migrants entering Honduras continues to rise, according to figures from the Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) and the municipality of Trojes, department of El Paraíso, which show that the average number of people entering the shelters located in Trojes and Danlí exceeds 500 per day. However, it is estimated that the figure could be even higher due to the fact that there is an under-registration given the number of uncontrolled or “blind” points through which migrants are entering Honduran territory.

Estimates by Bruno Barahona, departmental sub-commissioner of COPECO in El Paraíso, and Oscar Vasquez, municipal councilor of Trojes, indicate that in the last 9 days some 5,166 people have entered the country through the Trojes border crossing, some of whom have receive attention in four reception centers located in the municipalities of Trojes (Carlos Roberto Reina and Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro) and Danlí (Jesús está Vivo and Sagrado Corazón de Jesús).

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in its report of April 22 refers that among the groups of migrants who have entered Honduran territory 67% are male and 33% female and highlights among the nationalities of origin Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians, Congolese and Vietnamese, among others.

The National Migration Institute (INM) reported that between January 1 and April 4, 2022, 21,407 people entered the country irregularly through different points, about 574 people on average daily, who were stuck in Trojes and Danlí, where they had to pay the administrative penalty of U$200 for entering the country irregularly, many of them did not have the means to make this payment.

Following the emergency situation declared in the municipalities of Trojes and Danlí, the INM declared on April 12 an exception to the payment of the fine for all migrants who entered the country during Holy Week (April 13 and 17) to help avoid overcrowding at the border. Additionally, migration officials and other authorities were asked to facilitate the transit of irregular migrants in the territory, in a sign of concern on the part of the national authorities regarding the situation of migrants.

On April 15, the INM informed that it has established a monitoring system in view of the possibility of the formation of a new caravan of Hondurans intending to travel to the United States, which it was expected could be joined by foreigners who have entered Honduran territory in an irregular manner.

The migratory flow to the United States could experience a rise, after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of that country made known last April 1 that Title 42 or public health statute established by the government of Donald Trump in 2020, which had suspended asylum for irregular migrants, will be rescinded as of May 23, 2022.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) through its representative in Honduras, Andrés Celis, highlighted, on April 13, that the migratory crisis that is being registered in the southern border of Honduras demands to promote coordinated and solidary responses. He described that there is a combination of a massive movement of people seeking a better life -migrants-, with people who have not been able to stay in their place of origin -refugees. At the same time, he pointed out that the authorities and civil society have little capacity to absorb and respond to the movement of people and warned of the risk that migrants arriving in the area run of falling or remaining under the control of human trafficking mechanisms, vulnerabilities and risks in terms of sexual freedoms and rights.