Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Honduras in Response to the serious damages caused by prolonged rain

Today, on October 3, upon the request of the Government of Honduras, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, portable jerry cans and water purifiers) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Honduras in response to the serious damages caused by prolonged rain in Honduras.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Honduras, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Honduras to support victims of the continuous rainfall damage.

[Reference] In Honduras, the tropical storms occurred both on the Caribbean and Pacific sides of the country in September caused the active rain front and prolonged rain, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damage. According to the Government of Honduras, as of September 28, 12 people died, approximately 16,000 people evacuated, and more than 67,000 people were affected by the disaster, and the damage is expected to increase further.