Emergency Appeal: Central America: Dengue Outbreak, Appeal n° MDRGT015
This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2,9 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support five National Red Cross Societies of the Central American Region (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica)1 to deliver assistance to 550,000 people for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Health; Water, Sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) and National Society strengthening. The planned response reflects the current situation of the dengue epidemic in Central America and information available at this time of the evolving operation and it will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.
The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date
- 21 November 2018, 22 February and 25 June 2019: PAHO3 publishes three epidemiological alerts on the increased number of dengue cases in the Americas and recommends countries to engage in preparedness and response activities.
- July 2019: Government of Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua declare epidemiological alert for dengue. The IFRC issues a DREF operation in Honduras (MDRHN013) of 222,826 Swiss francs to assist 42,510 people.
- August 2019: IFRC issues two DREF operations, one for Guatemala (MDRGT015) - 296,716 Swiss francs to assist 35,500 people - and one for Nicaragua (MDRNI009) - 286,712 Swiss francs to assist 41,750 people.
- 9 August 2019: PAHO issues new epidemiological alert flagging that the most deadly serotype of Dengue (DEN-2) is circulating and it is of concern that the population being affected is primarily children under 15 years of age
- 18 September 2019: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for 2.9 million Swiss francs to assist 550,000 people in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.