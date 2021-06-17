Honduras + 3 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet # Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador,
Guatemala, and Honduras UN – March 2021
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – March 2021
1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers,
IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region UNHCR – May 2021
On June 10, State/PRM announced $57 million in new humanitarian assistance to support displaced people from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras within these countries and the region.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power and USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) staff met with USAID/BHA humanitarian assistance recipients in Guatemala and Honduras in mid-June.
Populations in the region continue to be affected by loss of agricultural labor income, low yields, and rising food and fuel prices, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports.