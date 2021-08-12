Honduras + 4 more

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.2 MILLION: Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – July 2021

8.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – July 2021

7 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020

5.5 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – June 2021

1 MILLION: Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
UNHCR – May 2021

  • UN releases 2021 HNO for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, identifying 8.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance across the three countries.

  • Health actors identified the highest and second highest weekly COVID-19 caseloads to date in Guatemala and Honduras, respectively, from July 27 to August 2.

  • USAID/BHA staff traveled to Guatemala and Honduras in late July to observe USAID/BHA-funded food, nutrition, protection, and WASH programming

