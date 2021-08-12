Honduras + 4 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33.2 MILLION: Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – July 2021
8.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – July 2021
7 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – June 2021
1 MILLION: Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
UNHCR – May 2021
UN releases 2021 HNO for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, identifying 8.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance across the three countries.
Health actors identified the highest and second highest weekly COVID-19 caseloads to date in Guatemala and Honduras, respectively, from July 27 to August 2.
USAID/BHA staff traveled to Guatemala and Honduras in late July to observe USAID/BHA-funded food, nutrition, protection, and WASH programming