El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador,
Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – March 2021
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras
UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – June 2021
1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
UNHCR – May 2021
FEWS NET projects Crisis acute food insecurity will continue through at least early 2022 among poor households in some Dry Corridor and storm-affected areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Guatemala and Honduras suffered their worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic during the week ending July 5, with 17,864 and 7,556 new confirmed cases, respectively, WHO reports.
In late June, USAID/BHA staff conducted monitoring visits in Guatemala and Honduras with NGO partners providing assistance in communities affected by tropical storms Eta and Iota.