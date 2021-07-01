El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #6 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

As of June 28, USAID/BHA committed nearly $125.4 million in humanitarian assistance to reach more than 1.9 million people in need in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

During the week ending June 21, Guatemala and Honduras suffered one of their worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 10,570 and 6,383 new confirmed cases, respectively, WHO reports.

In June, DART staff conducted monitoring visits in Honduras with NGO partners providing assistance in communities affected by tropical storms Eta and Iota

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USAID/BHA Commits $125.4 Million in Funding to reach 1.9 Million People

As of June 28, USAID/BHA completed the commitment of nearly $125.4 million in planned humanitarian assistance, following Vice President Kamala D. Harris’ funding announcement on assistance for programs to support people from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras within these countries and the region during a meeting with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei on April 26. The USAID/BHA funding is providing life-saving assistance, including emergency food, health, livelihoods, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support, to more than 1.9 million vulnerable people affected by multiple compounding factors in the region; the assistance is being provided through non-governmental organizations (NGO) and UN partners.

COVID-19 Continues to Rise in Guatemala and Honduras; Belize Vaccinates Asylum-Seekers and Refugees

Guatemala reported its second-highest new confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case total of the pandemic during the third week of June, with more than 10,570 new confirmed cases for the week ending June 21. Health authorities also reported 365 COVID-19-related deaths during the week, up from 179 deaths the week ending June 14, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO); overall, there have been 9,147 reported deaths from COVID-19 in Guatemala as of June 30. As of June 25, Guatemala had administered more than 880,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, in the country of more than 17.9 million people.

Honduras also suffered one of its worst weeks of the pandemic for new reported COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 21, with nearly 6,383 new confirmed cases—the highest number of cases since the week ending May 10 and a more than 35 percent increase from mid-June—according to data compiled by WHO; the country also reported 154 COVID-19-related deaths during the week. Overall, WHO has reported more than 260,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Honduras as of June 30, with 6,922 related deaths. As of June 25, WHO had reported more than 637,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country of more than 9.9 million people.

In El Salvador, there were 787 new COVID-19 cases reported for the week ending June 21, representing a decrease of more than 40 percent compared to the week of June 14; however, reported deaths from COVID-19 remained similar, with 35 and 34 reported deaths during the weeks ending June 14 and June 21, respectively. Overall, WHO had reported nearly 78,800 COVID-19 cases and 2,376 related deaths in El Salvador as of June 30. As of June 18, El Salvador had administered nearly 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, equivalent to one shot for approximately 40 percent of the population of nearly 6.5 million.

In late April, the Government of Belize announced that it would open COVID-19 vaccination to persons residing in the country, regardless of immigration status or nationality, according to the UN. The announcement from the Government of Belize will ensure that asylum-seekers, refugees, and other vulnerable migrants are eligible for vaccination and included in national vaccination planning. Belize began vaccinating refugees in mid-May, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). To date, more than 106,010 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people residing in Belize, representing more than 27 percent of the country’s population of nearly 390,400, WHO reports.