El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - Regional Response, Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.3 MILLION

Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

WFP – August 2022

8.3 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – July 2021

7 MILLION

Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras in 2020 UN – December 2020

3.6 MILLION

Estimated Number

of People in Need of Food Assistance Through March 2023

FEWS NET – September 2022

1.1 MILLION

Estimated Number

of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico

UNHCR – June 2021