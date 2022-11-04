Honduras + 4 more

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - Regional Response, Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.3 MILLION
Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
WFP – August 2022

8.3 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – July 2021

7 MILLION
Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras in 2020 UN – December 2020

3.6 MILLION
Estimated Number
of People in Need of Food Assistance Through March 2023
FEWS NET – September 2022

1.1 MILLION
Estimated Number
of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico
UNHCR – June 2021

  • Heavy rainfall during the month of September has caused flooding and landslides throughout northern Central America, adversely affecting millions of people, according to the UN.

  • Up to 3.6 million people across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras are projected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity between September 2022 and March 2023, according to FEWS NET.

