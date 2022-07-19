El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - Regional Response, Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33.2 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
WFP – April 2022
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – July 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras in 2020 UN – Dec. 2020
4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance Through December 2022
FEWS NET – June 2022
1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico
UNHCR – June 2021
USAID Administrator Samantha Power announces more than $198 million in humanitarian assistance for LAC on June 8, including nearly $92 million for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Up to 4 million people will likely face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras through December, FEWS NET reports.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising commodity costs, and severe weather events exacerbate humanitarian needs among displaced people in Central America, according to World Vision.