El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - Regional Response, Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.2 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

WFP – April 2022

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – July 2021

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras in 2020 UN – Dec. 2020

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance Through December 2022

FEWS NET – June 2022

1.1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico

UNHCR – June 2021