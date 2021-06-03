Honduras + 3 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – March 2021
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – March 2021
1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region UNHCR – May 2021
Food insecurity is expected to increase among households in areas of western El Salvador, Guatemala, and parts of northern and southern Honduras, according to the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS NET).
USAID/BHA partners provided emergency food assistance, livelihoods support, protection, and other humanitarian assistance in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in May.
With State/PRM support UN partners are providing asylum seekers and migrants with livelihoods and protection services throughout the region.