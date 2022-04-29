Honduras + 4 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - Regional Response, Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33.2 MILLION: Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – July 2021
8.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – July 2021
7 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – Dec. 2020
UP TO 4 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance through October 2022 FEWS NET – Apr. 2022
1 MILLION: Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico UNHCR – May 2021
FEWS NET projects up to 2.5 million individuals in Guatemala are expected to face Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity while nearly 1 million people in Honduras and 500,000 individuals in El Salvador are anticipated to experience Stressed—IPC 2— levels of acute food insecurity through October 2022.
Since April 2021, USAID/BHA has reached nearly 1.9 million people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras with life-saving humanitarian assistance in response to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, recurrent drought, and damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota.