El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – March 2021
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – March 2021
1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region UNHCR– May 2021
Honduras suffered its highest reported death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic between April 28 and May 10, with 656 deaths, according to WHO.
UNHCR called on international donors to provide financial support to humanitarian organizations and local governments in response to an estimated 1 million forcibly displaced people in the region.
USG partners provide child-friendly spaces and psychosocial support services to children and adolescents in the region affected by violence and displacement.