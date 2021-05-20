Honduras + 2 more

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – March 2021

10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2021

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – March 2021

1 MILLION Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region UNHCR– May 2021

  • Honduras suffered its highest reported death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic between April 28 and May 10, with 656 deaths, according to WHO.

  • UNHCR called on international donors to provide financial support to humanitarian organizations and local governments in response to an estimated 1 million forcibly displaced people in the region.

  • USG partners provide child-friendly spaces and psychosocial support services to children and adolescents in the region affected by violence and displacement.

