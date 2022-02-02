El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.2 MILLION: Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

UN – July 202

8.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – July 2021

7 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – Dec. 2020

UP TO 4 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance

FEWS NET – Jan. 2022

1 MILLION: Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico

UNHCR – May 2021