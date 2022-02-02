Honduras + 4 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33.2 MILLION: Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – July 202
8.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – July 2021
7 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – Dec. 2020
UP TO 4 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – Jan. 2022
1 MILLION: Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees in Central America and Mexico
UNHCR – May 2021
Food insecurity persists across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, in January with households facing Crisis—IPC 3—levels of food insecurity.
USAID/BHA continues to provide critical assistance in response to humanitarian needs due to recurrent droughts, COVID-19, and severe damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota in the region, reaching more than 1.8 million people with food assistance, health, livelihoods, protection, shelter, and WASH support.
State/PRM partner UNHCR provided critical protection assistance across Central America in November and December, including training on prevention and response to gender-based violence, and creating safe spaces for children.