El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – March 2021

10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2021

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras
UN – December 2020

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – March 2021

833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
UNHCR– March 2021

  • Food assistance needs are likely to increase across the region prior to the beginning of staple harvests in late August, according to FEWS NET.

  • New confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 100 percent in Guatemala, 35 percent in Honduras, and 31 percent in El Salvador in April compared to March.

  • DART staff continue monitoring and information-gathering trips with partners, humanitarian actors, and government counterparts in the region

