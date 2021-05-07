Honduras + 2 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
UN – March 2021
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras
UN – December 2020
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
FEWS NET – March 2021
833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
UNHCR– March 2021
Food assistance needs are likely to increase across the region prior to the beginning of staple harvests in late August, according to FEWS NET.
New confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 100 percent in Guatemala, 35 percent in Honduras, and 31 percent in El Salvador in April compared to March.
DART staff continue monitoring and information-gathering trips with partners, humanitarian actors, and government counterparts in the region