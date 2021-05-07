El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

UN – March 2021

10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – April 2021

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras

UN – December 2020

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance

FEWS NET – March 2021

833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region

UNHCR– March 2021