Honduras

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #12 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

  • COVID-19 incidence decreases as vaccine administration continues across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in September.

  • State/PRM partner UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to more than 31,000 people along migration routes in Guatemala from January to August.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP distributes emergency food assistance to tens of thousands of people in El Salvador and Guatemala in August.

