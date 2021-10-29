Honduras + 4 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #12 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 incidence decreases as vaccine administration continues across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in September.
State/PRM partner UNHCR provides humanitarian assistance to more than 31,000 people along migration routes in Guatemala from January to August.
USAID/BHA partner WFP distributes emergency food assistance to tens of thousands of people in El Salvador and Guatemala in August.