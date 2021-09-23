El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #11 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

33.2 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – July 2021

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – July 2021

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020

UP TO 5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – September 2021