El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #11 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
33.2 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras UN – July 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – July 2021
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Tropical Storms Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras UN – December 2020
UP TO 5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance FEWS NET – September 2021
Vulnerable populations in areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3— levels of acute food insecurity due to the lean season, rising food prices, and the economic impacts of COVID-19.
USAID/BHA staff traveled to Honduras in late August and early September to meet with agriculture and emergency food assistance program beneficiaries.
From June to September, State/PRM provided protection support to refugees and people seeking asylum in Belize and Panama.