El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador,

Guatemala, and Honduras

10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras

5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance

833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region

On April 26, Vice President Kamala D. Harris announced $310 million in additional USG assistance to support people from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in these countries and within the region.

Up to 5.5 million people require food assistance across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras due to a confluence of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple regional storms, and recurrent drought, according to FEWS NET.