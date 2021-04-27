Honduras + 2 more

El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador,
    Guatemala, and Honduras

  • 10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

  • 7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras

  • 5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance

  • 833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region

  • On April 26, Vice President Kamala D. Harris announced $310 million in additional USG assistance to support people from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in these countries and within the region.

  • Up to 5.5 million people require food assistance across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras due to a confluence of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple regional storms, and recurrent drought, according to FEWS NET.

  • On April 6, USAID deployed a DART to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in the three countries.

