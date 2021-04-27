Honduras + 2 more
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras – Regional Response, Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.7 MILLION Estimated Total Population of El Salvador,
Guatemala, and Honduras
10 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
7 MILLION Estimated Number of People Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Guatemala and Honduras
5.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
833,000 Estimated Number of Asylum Seekers, IDPs, and Refugees Displaced in the Region
On April 26, Vice President Kamala D. Harris announced $310 million in additional USG assistance to support people from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in these countries and within the region.
Up to 5.5 million people require food assistance across El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras due to a confluence of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple regional storms, and recurrent drought, according to FEWS NET.
On April 6, USAID deployed a DART to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in the three countries.