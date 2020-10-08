CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 08 October 2020

Honduras

Approximately 3,5000 – 4,000 migrants and asylum seekers left Honduras on 30 September to cross the western border with Guatemala, aiming to reach the United States. Around 800 children are in the group. This is the biggest ‘migrant caravan’ to leave Honduras since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guatemalan security forces were overpowered and migrants were able to cross from Honduras into Guatemala, reaching some departments with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The migrants and asylum seekers lack hygiene, water, and food supplies and are travelling in areas recording high temperatures. As of 8 October, more than 3,000 Hondurans have been forced to return. Humanitarians in Honduras are monitoring the situation in case more assistance is needed at returnee reception centres.

Myanmar

Fighting in northern Shan state continues between government forces and ethnic armed organisations (EAO) as well as the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA). On 4 October fighting in Kyaukme township displaced some 700 people. 500 are sheltering in Tawng Htip village and 200 found shelter in a monastery; their needs are unknown. The lack of information in northern Shan makes tracking displacement and assessing the needs of IDPs particularly difficult. There are reports of forced recruitment among children and young men, injuries and deaths from landmines, and longer-term impacts on livelihood activities as the result of fighting. With monsoon season coming to an end, more fighting is expected across the state despite a ceasefire agreement in response to the pandemic.

Zimbabwe

After six months of closure due to COVID-19, primary and secondary schools reopened on 28 September, but only for students needing to write their national exams, now scheduled for December-January. There are fears that students will not be adequately prepared for these exams after the long period out of school. Most teachers are refusing to return to work and demand a salary raise of 500%, better sanitation conditions in schools, and adequate protective equipment to help prevent spread of COVID-19. School closures have disrupted the education of more than 4.6 million children, including at least 1.2 million students who needed emergency and specialised education services prior to the pandemic.

