Community Action On Zika Project in Honduras and Colombia: Participatory Video Evaluation Report

1. Introduction

Participatory video (PV) has proven to be a successful methodology used by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to further engage the communities and increase community voices. In an effort to develop more efficient, inclusive and sustainable approaches to monitoring and evaluation, IFRC’s PMER Unit in Geneva in collaboration with Open Lab and in coordination with the Honduran Red Cross (HRC), the Colombian Red Cross (CRC), the IFRC Americas region and the Community Action on Zika (CAZ) project, piloted a participatory video evaluation using a mobile video application called Our Story with the community of Ondas del Caribe (Magdalena Department, Colombia) and Kilómetro 86 (Cortez Department, Honduras).

This evaluation aims to:

▪ Understand better the levels of engagement of the community in the activities implemented by the CAZ project.

▪ Capture any changes demonstrated by the community in their behaviour as a result of the activities implemented by the CAZ project.

▪ Capture any knowledge gained by the community as a result of the activities implemented by the CAZ project.

▪ Generate recommendations and lessons learned on the implementation of the project’s activities that will be useful for similar projects in the future for the same sector.

This participatory video evaluation (PVE) report serves as a complement to the final evaluation being carried out for the CAZ project from June to August 2019. It is intended to provide qualitative feedback from the communities in both Honduras and Colombia on the CAZ activities carried out from 2016 to 2019.