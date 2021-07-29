The Collaborative Migration Management Strategy (July 2021)

On February 2, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order that called for the development of a Collaborative Migration Management Strategy (Migration Strategy). Over the last six months, the Administration has consulted with partner governments, Members of Congress and their staff, international organizations, civil society organizations, labor unions, and the private sector to inform its development.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing the Migration Strategy. It is the first U.S. government strategy focused on strengthening cooperative efforts to manage safe, orderly, and humane migration in North and Central America. In line with our Nation’s highest values, the Migration Strategy contributes to a humane and secure approach by improving regional cooperation to manage migration, expanding protection, and enhancing access to lawful pathways for migration. It is driven by the U.S. government’s belief that all individuals should be able to find safety and achieve a stable and dignified life within their own countries. When that is not the case, asylum and other legal migration pathways should be available to those who need them.

The United States has strong national security, economic, and humanitarian interests in promoting safe, orderly, and humane migration. By enhancing humanitarian support, regional protections, and investing in migration management, the United States will help build a more stable region, strengthen legal pathways for those who must migrate, and reduce irregular migration.

The Migration Strategy includes the following lines of effort:

Stabilize populations with acute needs

Expand access to international protection

Expand access to protection in countries of origin

Improve and expand temporary labor programs in the region with worker protections

Assist and reintegrate returned persons

Foster secure and humane management of borders

Strengthen regional public messaging on migration

Expand access to lawful pathways for protection and opportunities to the United States

Implementation of the Migration Strategy will integrate various U.S. government tools, including diplomacy, foreign assistance, public messaging, and U.S. immigration initiatives. It will rely on the expertise of a wide range of U.S. departments and agencies, with support from governments in and outside the region, international organizations, civil society, the private sector, multilateral organizations, international financial institutions, and the U.S. Congress. These partnerships will bolster the impact of the Migration Strategy through informing programmatic interventions, leveraging political will, and mobilizing necessary resources.

Full report here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Collaborative-Migration-Management-Strategy.pdf