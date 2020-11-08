Central America: Tropical Storm Eta: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 5:00pm EST 7 November 2020)

National disaster management authorities are still prioritizing search and rescue operations in communities reeling from Eta's impact in the past 72 hours, impacts that have driven more than 15,000 people to shelters in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Access and logistics remain concerns, given the damages to roads from widespread flooding. Teams in Honduras are nevertheless set to support evaluations with multi-sector assessments in coming days. Partners across the region are scaling up delivery of critical relief goods, including medical kits, hygiene kits, and water and food supplies. Reports from other areas indicate Eta-related flooding in Belize is potentially affecting 30,000 people , while Tabasco in southern Mexico report more than 7,600 people in shelters and 90,000 affected people.