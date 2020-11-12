Central America Tropical Storm Eta Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 7 - 10 November 2020)

Highlights

• As of 10 November, although Tropical Storm Eta had left Central America, countries are still facing its widespread direct and indirect impacts. While damages and humanitarian needs are still being assessed, at least 3.3 million people have been affected across seven countries, among them around 1.2 million children.

• Nearly 115,000 people have been evacuated to shelters (including some 44,000 children), part of them are gradually returning home but many will stay in shelters for a longer period of time. The situation in shelters is a great concern considering the potential overcrowding, and the latent risk for COVID-19 transmission in a context where ensuring preventive measures is extremely challenging.

• Ensuring that children and families in shelters and communities affected have access to basic services including protection, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, health, nutrition, education and early childhood development, among other, is a priority. Reinforcing preventive practices and risk communication, remain critical components of the response.

• UNICEF Country Offices (COs), with partners, have started providing support to address urgent needs of the most vulnerable children. In Honduras, over 9,000 children are benefiting from improved conditions in shelters, including provision of mental health support and basic items. In Nicaragua, among other items, UNICEF is procuring 6,000 family hygiene kits and cleaning supplies for health facilities, and 600 kits for psychosocial support in shelters, and over 34,00 people have been reached with prevention messages. In El Salvador, UNICEF has distributed hygiene kits for 200 children and families in shelters, and a 2,500-litre water tank was installed in a shelter. In Guatemala, UNICEF provides logistical support to teams deployed to monitor the situation of health services, and water treatment plants are available in affected municipalities.

• UNICEF continues gathering information on needs. Based on preliminary information, COs have estimated supply needs and started urgent procurement of key items.

• In response to the additional needs resulting from the impact of Eta in Central America countries, UNICEF requires approximately US$ 9.8 million to address urgent needs of at least 305,000 people, including 122,000 children, in the most affected and disadvantaged communities. This estimated requirement may increase in the coming days as damage and needs assessments are conducted in affected areas, and more information is available regarding the situation and needs of children and families.