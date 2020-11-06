Central America Tropical Storm Eta Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 2 – 6 November 2020)

Highlights

Eta started as depression Twenty-Nine and rapidly intensified and became Category-4 Hurricane on 2 November. On the morning of 3 November, Eta made landfall on the northern Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, with 240 km/h winds. The storm continued moving slowly inland over Nicaragua and weakened to a Tropical Storm on early 4 November. On the night of 4 November, Eta was leaving Nicaraguan territory entering Honduras.

While assessments are ongoing, mainly in Nicaragua and Honduras, Eta effects are expected to be devastating, especially in already vulnerable remote communities, and in locations suffering the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

According to initial reports, around 1.7 million people have been affected in Honduras and Guatemala, including around 637,000 children. In Nicaragua, approximately 150,000 people could have been impacted in the five most affected municipalities of the Caribbean coast (approx. 60,000 children).

Damages have been reported in infrastructure in the areas directly hit by the storm. The impacts are expected to be of a larger scale due to the floods, consequence of heavy rains and the waterlogged soils, across several countries in Central America.

In countries in Eta’s path, UNICEF Country Offices (COs) have pre-positioned supplies and capacity for immediate response. Nevertheless, additional resources, including funding, staff and supplies will be required to scale up the response in view of the actual impact and the governments’ response capacity. COs are currently preparing preliminary response plans and budgets, which are being revised as new information on the impact and needs is available.