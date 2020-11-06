Central America: Tropical Depression Eta: Impact and Potential Needs Snapshot (As of 5 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

Eta is now a tropical depression after entering Honduras as a tropical storm on 4 November. Although windspeeds have decreased to 45 km/h, Eta continues to cause persistent rains throughout much of Central America, causing rising rivers that pose high flooding and landslide risks in parts of Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

National risk management authorities in these countries are on the ground assisting people in affected areas, while UN teams and humanitarian partners are working with national authorities to prepare response efforts and support mechanisms for when Eta clears Central America by 6 or 7 November.