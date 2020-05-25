Central America: Population Movements associated with COVID-19 Information Bulletin no. 1

ARO is publishing this special report on population movement in Central America due to the high impact, flows and pre-existing dynamics in the region and the importance of reflecting the joint coordination between NSs and IFRC to meet the needs of populations affected by COVID-19 and Migration.

The situation

From October 2018 to January 2020, "caravans" have become a new modality of migration, on the basis of the hypothesis that mobilization attracts people due to the that offers security to migrants and visibility on the route where many Central American migrants have disappeared or been kidnapped, and a way to evade the high price of hiring a smuggler to aid passage to the United States border. The massive population movements continued until between January and February 2020, registering a massive movement of more than 4000 people from Honduras and El Salvador, also some Guatemalans who get together in transit, according to Guatemalan migration authorities , humanitarian needs became a growing concern and a response was sought through DREF: Population Movement activated by the Guatemalan Red Cross.

Traditionally, the mobilizations in Central America are characterized by a flow from south to north, being the main expellers of migrants Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, this based on the rates of return, by January to March 2020, 44,228 migrants were returned to the NTCA, of which 13% were Salvadorans, 48% were Guatemalans and of 39% were Hondurans1 these last two with the highest percentage. Probably because of the undergone processes of voluntary returns, deportations and detentions on the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala on February as result of caravans.

Given the arrival of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Americas, the context, migration flows, needs and vulnerabilities of migrants have changed dramatically. The first days of March, when the borders of the NTCA countries were closed, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID19, migrants in transit began to take up new blind spots to pass into Guatemala and Mexico, some migrants were stranded at the borders, including migrants from outside the region, there was also a cessation of deportation proceedings, from the United States and Mexico.

The scenarios began to change faster at the end of March, where the governments of Mexico and the United States, opened again the processes of deportation to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the average return was increased and countries such as Guatemala reported a high number of migrants returned by air and land as of March 23, an average of 10,408 migrants were returned from these countries in the month of March.

NTCA countries were not properly prepared with epidemiological and biosecurity protocols for the return migration context during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although NTCA countries have established authorities and return processes, receiving return migrants during the pandemic has been a major challenge to States. Besides return by deportation process assisted by the States, it’s happening the new phenomenon of "voluntary return in an irregular way. In spite of the return to origin countries cannot be considered irregular, the countries have adopted preventive measures to avoid propagation of COVID-19 and closed borders, the migrants have been considered an epidemiological focus, therefore requiring specialized health monitoring even for their own citizens. In addition, it is currently known that there are more than 10,000 people expelled from the United States to Mexico, during the last weeks of March and the month of April, under Title 42 of the United States Code.

In Countries such as Guatemala and Honduras, flights of deportees from the United States have decreased, and migrants are tested for COVID-19 before being deported. However, the first return flights included returnees’ migrants without testing . Now the pandemic real issue is about the "voluntary return" as it is difficult to quantify the migrants come back without any kind of testing or epidemiological care, and this continue to enter Guatemala from Mexico.

In addition to those adults and family units that are returning voluntarily or being deported, there are also deportations of unaccompanied or separated children, according to government records, 5,302 migrant children have returned to NTCA between January and March 2020. States are trying to provide differentiated attention with necessary epidemiological guidelines, thus unaccompanied children who are deported to NTCA countries are not immediately handed over to their family resources, and the children remain in isolation centers or in hotels used for isolation.

NTCA states have now set up isolation centres for migrants. Guatemala, for example, performs COVID-19's tests to all returning migrants by land, nevertheless the humanitarian needs are evidently increasing. We could refer it as "massive population movements of returnees", and with these movements the specific needs and vulnerabilities increase. But as migrants rebound, they are again faced with the factors that forced them to take the migration route, violence, lack of livelihoods, poverty remain the humanitarian gaps of NTCA countries. The psychosocial care needs of migrants are evident, the consequence of the return that has always been an important factor, but now we must add the fears of contagion of COVID-19 and the confrontation with the processes of isolation.

Likewise, other Central Americas countries has experienced changes in migratory flows as consequences of sanitary and governments measures during COVID-19, mainly regard to extra-continental migrants in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama, increasing their vulnerabilities and risk keeping stuck during migratory journey, especially in Darien region in Panama The response to the situation in Panama can be seen in the following link, which contains an assessment of needs within the framework of the Panamanian Red Cross response.