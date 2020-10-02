Central America - Migrant Caravan (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)

On 30 September, a migrant caravan of around 1,000 Hondurans, including 150 children, left San Pedro Sula towards the Guatemalan border. This is the fifth caravan registered since 13 October 2018, when the caravan phenomenon made international headlines. Another departure is expected soon. Migrants flee extortion, hunger and violence, most of them carry only small belongings.

The Government of Honduras estimates that approximately 20,000 Hondurans reached the USA by caravan during the last 15 months. Most people have been subsequently deported back to Honduras or returned voluntarily, while more than 5,000 are currently in Mexico, waiting for their asylum requests to be processed in the USA.