Honduras + 1 more
Central America - Migrant caravan (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2020)
- On 9 December, around 400 Hondurans - fleeing violence, hunger and devastation caused by two recent hurricanes (ETA and IOTA) and combined by the coronavirus pandemic - tried to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border, but were stopped by Honduran security personnel before they even reached the border with neighbouring Guatemala.
- DG ECHO's partners have been monitoring the situation and DG ECHO - supported organisation Casa Migrante is preparing for their arrival.
- Hurricanes ETA and IOTA hit within weeks in November, causing widespread flooding in Honduras. This weather-climate related migration comes on top of the continuous forced displacement linked to the violence. A second caravan is expected to leave in mid-January 2021.
- The USA recently extended its Temporary Protected Status migration program (TPS) to citizens of Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador until October 2021. The TPS program enables some citizens of countries hit by a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary events to remain in the USA and apply for work permits.