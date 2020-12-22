Central America: Hurricane Eta & Iota - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDR43007, Revision no. 1

The Revised Emergency Appeal reflects the Federation- wide funding requirement of 62 million Swiss Francs, which comprises all support and funding to be channelled to the Honduran, Nicaraguan and Guatemalan Red Cross Societies to deliver assistance and support early recovery of the people affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. The Federation-wide approach is detailed further below.

Specifically this Emergency Appeal seeks 22 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Honduran,

Nicaraguan and Guatemalan Red Cross to deliver assistance and support early recovery of the people affected by the Hurricanes Eta and Iota for 18 months, with a focus on the following areas and strategies for implementation:

Shelter; Livelihood and basic needs; Health (including Mental Health and Psychosocial Support); Water, sanitation and hygiene; Protection, Gender and Inclusion; Disaster Risk Reduction; Migration and following Strategies for Implementation Strengthening the National Society, Ensuring effective international disaster management, Influencing others as leading strategic partner, and Ensuring a strong IFRC.

For more details on the funding coverage of the Emergency Appeal, check the Donor Response.

Federation-wide, a total of 6.5 million Swiss francs in cash, 251K Swiss francs in in-kind goods and 4.7 million Swiss francs in services (ERUs, personnel and rapid response personnel) have been received from: Austrian, British, Canadian, Hong Kong branch of the Red Cross Society of China, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Spanish, Swedish and Swiss Red Cross Societies, through the EA or bilateral contributions.

In addition to the funds received above, the Guatemalan Red Cross reports having raised in-country 1.2 million Swiss francs in cash and 307K Swiss francs worth of in-kind goods. The Honduran Red Cross has raised in-country 2.1 million Swiss francs in cash and 277K Swiss francs worth of in-kind goods. Nicaraguan Red Cross will provide their information for the next operations update.

This revised appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach framework (see diagram below) which outlines the response structure from all Federation members contributing to this response. As part of the framework, a Federation-wide Single Plan and related reporting mechanism is being developed at the regional level based on the National Societies’ response plans and in consultation with all Federation members contributing to the response. This Plan will ensure linkages between all response activities (including bilateral activities and activities funded domestically), establish a best-practice model for good coordination and assist to leverage the capacities of all members of the Federation in the country, to maximise the collective humanitarian impact. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving emergency and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Emergency Response Units and Rapid Response Personnel have been requested by Honduras Red Cross. Click here for the funding requirements and contact information.